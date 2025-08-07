Dorel Industries (DIIBF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

About Dorel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.