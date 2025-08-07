Dorel Industries (DIIBF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter.
Dorel Industries Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.
About Dorel Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dorel Industries
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.