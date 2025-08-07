Tempus AI (TEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $296.84 million for the quarter.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 533.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tempus AI to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TEM opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

In other news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 17,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $1,113,323.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 138,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,968.11. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 23,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $1,462,865.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,237,483.27. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,772 shares of company stock valued at $51,005,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tempus AI stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 201.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

