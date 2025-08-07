Value and Indexed Property Income’s (VIP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($3.01) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:VIP opened at GBX 215 ($2.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 52-week low of GBX 168.50 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 219 ($2.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.33.

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 7.35 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Value and Indexed Property Income had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 73.71%. Analysts expect that Value and Indexed Property Income will post 1246.2897262 EPS for the current year.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

