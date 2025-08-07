Citigroup Raises Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Price Target to GBX 325

Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from GBX 250 ($3.34) to GBX 325 ($4.34) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 456 ($6.09) price target on shares of Seplat Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.
Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.
Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.
