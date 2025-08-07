Helios Towers’ (HTWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 255 ($3.41) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.34) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Report on HTWS
Helios Towers Stock Performance
Helios Towers Company Profile
Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.
Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.
Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helios Towers
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.