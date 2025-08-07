Helios Towers’ (HTWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 255 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.34) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Helios Towers Stock Performance

Helios Towers Company Profile

LON:HTWS opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.59) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2,151.68. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.20 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.80 ($1.71).

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.

Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.

Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

