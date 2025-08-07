Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($70.80) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITRK. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.79) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($80.15) to GBX 5,700 ($76.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.11) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,200 ($69.46).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,658.63 ($62.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,799.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,854.84. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,044 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,575 ($74.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 112.50 ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current year.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,541 ($60.66) per share, for a total transaction of £99,493.31 ($132,905.84). Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

