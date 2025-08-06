WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

