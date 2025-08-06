ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 439,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,870,000. American Water Works accounts for 1.0% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,248,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,624,000 after purchasing an additional 141,038 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in American Water Works by 24.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,566,000 after acquiring an additional 878,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,357,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after acquiring an additional 335,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,142,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,205,000 after purchasing an additional 414,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Water Works by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,592,000 after purchasing an additional 747,316 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.