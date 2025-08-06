Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

