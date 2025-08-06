MGB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 110.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $434.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.42 and a 200-day moving average of $428.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.67.

Get Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.