Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) versus Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Critical Contrast

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and Straumann”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and Company $20.18 billion 2.51 $1.71 billion $5.24 33.75 Straumann $2.84 billion 7.06 $441.09 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Straumann.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Straumann has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Becton, Dickinson and Company and Straumann, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 7 4 0 2.36 Straumann 0 0 0 3 4.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus price target of $212.8750, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than Straumann.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and Straumann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and Company 7.28% 15.99% 7.36% Straumann N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Becton, Dickinson and Company pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Straumann pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Becton, Dickinson and Company has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and Company is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Straumann on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implants and components made from titanium, titanium alloy, and ceramics; prosthetic elements made od ceramics, metal or polymer; and clear aligners. In addition, it offers resins for 3D printing and thermoplastics for clear aligner production; and biomaterials for tissue generation. Further, it provides digital equipment comprising scanners, milling machines and 3D printers. Further, it offers training and education services. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

