Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $37,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,219,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $271.17 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.93.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.