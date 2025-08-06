Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,210,000 after purchasing an additional 80,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,855,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,021,000 after purchasing an additional 570,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,676,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,143,000 after purchasing an additional 349,384 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $193.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

