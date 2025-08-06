iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $631.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $642.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

