Jensen Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $868.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $903.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $771.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $701.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.