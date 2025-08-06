Briaud Financial Planning Inc Has $301,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 441.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $449.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $462.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.91 and a 200-day moving average of $406.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

