Coign Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

