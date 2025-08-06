Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.22 and a 200 day moving average of $191.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

