Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 904,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,997 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

