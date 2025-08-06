ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $29.44 Million in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,437,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Governors Lane LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,949,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $187.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average is $171.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.85%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

