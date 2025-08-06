Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,562,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,094,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,061 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14,268.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,608 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,322,000 after acquiring an additional 625,008 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,027,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,454,000 after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,001,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,036,000 after acquiring an additional 499,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.20. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

