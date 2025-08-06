Intrust Bank NA Sells 52 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $689.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $945.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $760.31 and a 200-day moving average of $725.63. The company has a market cap of $271.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.