Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,834,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,604 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,214,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,857,741,000 after purchasing an additional 554,480 shares during the period. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,128,233,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,062,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500,489 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,812,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,163,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN opened at $469.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

