AXS Investments LLC Buys 1,062 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 0.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1%

SYK opened at $381.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $316.01 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

