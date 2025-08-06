Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,009,848 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,740,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,009,848 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,462,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

