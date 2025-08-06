Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $575,000 in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $279.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $288.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

