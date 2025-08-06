Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.74 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $195.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,899 shares of company stock valued at $38,459,044. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

