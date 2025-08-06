Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $650,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $96.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

