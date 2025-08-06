Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $46,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after buying an additional 1,493,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $766.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $726.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $777.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

