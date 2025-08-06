Financial Survey: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) vs. InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) and InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Motorola Solutions and InterDigital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 0 2 9 0 2.82 InterDigital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $510.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 17.46%. InterDigital has a consensus price target of $160.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.65%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than InterDigital.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $10.82 billion 6.71 $1.58 billion $11.98 36.29 InterDigital $868.52 million 8.01 $358.61 million $14.03 19.22

This table compares Motorola Solutions and InterDigital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than InterDigital. InterDigital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorola Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of InterDigital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of InterDigital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Motorola Solutions pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. InterDigital pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Motorola Solutions pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InterDigital pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and InterDigital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterDigital has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and InterDigital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 18.67% 160.93% 15.84% InterDigital 51.92% 53.44% 25.99%

Summary

InterDigital beats Motorola Solutions on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications, and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed video cameras, and accessories; communications network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides public safety and enterprise command center, unified communications applications, mobile video equipment, and video software solutions; repair, technical support, and maintenance services; and monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services to government, public safety, and commercial communications networks. It serves hospitality; manufacturing; military and defence; public safety; mining; oil and gas; transportation and logistics; utilities industries. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming. It designs and develops a range of innovations for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company also develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless networks, as well as mobile terminal devices; and 3GPP technology portfolio in 5G, 5G, advanced and 6G, as well as technologies for automobiles, wearables, smart homes, drones, and other connected consumer electronic products. In addition, it provides video coding and transmission technologies; and engages in the research and development of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. Further, the company's patented technologies are used in various products that include smartphones, tablets, consumer electronics, and base stations; televisions, laptops, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, streaming devices, and connected automobiles. InterDigital, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

