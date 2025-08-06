Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

