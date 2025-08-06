Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 185,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

