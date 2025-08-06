WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $563.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $566.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

