Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,754,000 after acquiring an additional 222,496 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 75,632.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,218,000 after acquiring an additional 126,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,103,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,639,000 after acquiring an additional 95,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 922,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,560,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $709.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $716.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.85. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

