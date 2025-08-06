Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 211,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 382,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

