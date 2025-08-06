SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s 4th Largest Position

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 176.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,044 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $75.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

