Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 13,797 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $2,966,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $868.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $771.56 and a 200 day moving average of $701.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $903.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on URI. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.71.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

