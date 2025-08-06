Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Boosted by Conquis Financial LLC

Conquis Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Conquis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conquis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,760 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,088,000 after buying an additional 1,741,949 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,714,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,163,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,310,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

