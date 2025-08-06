Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,677,000 after buying an additional 270,146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

