Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,086,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.