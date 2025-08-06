VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VeriSign by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.35, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,112,452.20. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $143,837.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,479.90. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $10,995,530. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $268.23 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.49 and a 52-week high of $310.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

