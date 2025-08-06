iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,601,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 718.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

