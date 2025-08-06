WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,461 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,444,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

NYSE MCD opened at $298.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.92 and its 200 day moving average is $303.96. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $265.33 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.39.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

