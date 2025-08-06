Provident Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.4% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $864,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,187. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,208 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $298.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $265.33 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.