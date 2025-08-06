Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

