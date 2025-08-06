Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,290 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.16.
Insider Activity at Kroger
In other news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of KR stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.11.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
