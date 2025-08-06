Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 176,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,020,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,474 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.