Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $381.04 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $316.01 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

