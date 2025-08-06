Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $381.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $316.01 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

