Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 252,736 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 389,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 27,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8%

KMI stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,715 shares of company stock worth $3,081,245. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

